Helium (HNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $289.85 million and $1.35 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,700,035 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

