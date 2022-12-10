Helium (HNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $289.85 million and $1.35 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,700,035 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.