Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.55. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

