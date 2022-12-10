Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.55. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Héroux-Devtek (HERXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.