Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

