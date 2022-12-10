Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

