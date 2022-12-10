Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $594.87

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 594.87 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 596.69 ($7.28). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 583 ($7.11), with a volume of 1,042,464 shares traded.
HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 660 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.43) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 620 ($7.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 786.25 ($9.59).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
