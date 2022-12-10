Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,826 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 90.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 449,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.