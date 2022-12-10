Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

