Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,717 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

