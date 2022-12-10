Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
