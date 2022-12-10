Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.