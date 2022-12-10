IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

IDT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IDT opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IDT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 63,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,130 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

