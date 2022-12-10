IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IGO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IPGDF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. IGO has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

