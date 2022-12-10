Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

