Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.00.

ILMN opened at $205.62 on Tuesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

