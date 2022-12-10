ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03), with a volume of 258,687 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 8.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
