Immutable X Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $251.56 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

