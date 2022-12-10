Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.