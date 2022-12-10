Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.99.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.79) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($44.74) to €47.40 ($49.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

IFNNY stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

