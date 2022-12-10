Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.
NYSE:INFY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
