InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 55.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 target price for the company.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

