Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.04. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

Inscape Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$503,335.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37.

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1428571 EPS for the current year.

About Inscape

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

