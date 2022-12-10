Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($180.95).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 14 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.35) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($186.93).

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($12.97) on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 732 ($8.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,404 ($17.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,095.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,020.16. The company has a market capitalization of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

About Avon Protection

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.46%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

