Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £25,010.40 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,010.40 ($30,496.77).
IQGeo Group Stock Performance
Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £122.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.50 ($2.49).
IQGeo Group Company Profile
