Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £25,010.40 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,010.40 ($30,496.77).

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £122.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.50 ($2.49).

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

