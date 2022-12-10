Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) EVP Sells 1,194 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

