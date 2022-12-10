Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $30,345.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $27,615.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $24,948.00.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 21.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

