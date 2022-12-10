Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 730,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Intel by 36.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,061,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 281,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 176,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.