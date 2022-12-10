International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.