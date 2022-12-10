Intrust Bank NA Acquires 2,874 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 530,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

