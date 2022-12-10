Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

