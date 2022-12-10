Intrust Bank NA Buys 267 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $117.19 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

