Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,939.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 533,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

