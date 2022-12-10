Intrust Bank NA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 39.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

