Intrust Bank NA Has $764,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.