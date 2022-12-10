Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Kroger by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 352,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.