Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,316 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

