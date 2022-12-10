Intrust Bank NA Purchases 511 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

