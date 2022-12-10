Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

CPK opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

