Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24,722.58

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24,722.58 and traded as low as $23,037.80. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,225.00, with a volume of 7,282 shares.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23,980.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24,721.66.

