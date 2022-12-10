Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,000. Delek US accounts for about 2.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $937,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

