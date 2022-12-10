Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises about 0.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $6.13 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.