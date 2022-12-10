IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.01

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.01 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.61). IQE shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 1,892,446 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.16. The company has a market capitalization of £406.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.