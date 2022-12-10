IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $716,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.0% in the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

