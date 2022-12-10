iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s 9th Largest Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $93,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

