iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.68. 107,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 85,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.
