iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 942,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,618,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.
