iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 942,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,618,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.