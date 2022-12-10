iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Position Boosted by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAT. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

