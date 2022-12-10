iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124,511 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 67,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 72,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VLUE stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

