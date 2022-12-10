iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

