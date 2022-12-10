iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,022,835 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

