JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.03 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $177.03 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars.
