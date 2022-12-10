JMP Securities Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $36.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE S opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.